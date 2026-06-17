Sonari Police Arrests Six Suspected thieves and Recover Stolen Property

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, Sonari Police have arrested six suspected thieves and recovered a substantial quantity of stolen property linked to a series of thefts reported in the area.

As per police sources, theft incidents had been occurring frequently in Sonari in recent months. Following a complaint and an FIR lodged by a victim on 14th June, police launched an investigation into the case.

Two sacks containing brass and bell-metal utensils, including Xorais, along with several other valuable items allegedly stolen from various locations. The stolen goods had reportedly been hidden inside a forested area.

Today evening, workers engaged in construction activities near the victim's residence discovered a rucksack containing some of the stolen property. Police said approximately 20 per cent of the stolen items have so far been recovered.

However, several valuables, including clothes, cash and gold jewellery belonging to the victim's family, remain untraced.

Police have taken six suspects into custody and further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen items and ascertain the involvement of others in the thefts.