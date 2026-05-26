Assam Rifles DG interacts with UPSC aspirants in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Vikas Lakhera on Monday interacted with students of the pilot batch undergoing a UPSC coaching programme under the aegis of Assam Rifles (AR) in Aizawl, Mizoram.

During the interaction, the Director General of Assam Rifles reviewed the progress of classes and tests conducted so far and received updates on students' performance. He said efforts were underway to improve the quality of classes and encouraged students to raise any concerns they faced.

He also advised students to develop reading habits and participate in constructive recreational activities to improve concentration and focus on studies. Lakhera wished the students success and encouraged them to continue working hard, stated a press release.

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