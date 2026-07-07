Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) reiterates demand to declare Assam flood crisis a national problem

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday organised a three-hour statewide sit-in demonstration demanding that Assam’s recurring flood and river erosion crisis be declared a national problem.

The organisation also demanded a permanent scientific solution to floods and erosion, adequate compensation for flood-affected people and a complete waiver of agricultural loans for affected farmers. Following the demonstrations, AJYCP units submitted separate memoranda to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister through district administrations.

In a joint statement, AJYCP alleged that successive Union governments had failed to recognise Assam’s flood and erosion crisis as a national issue despite repeated demands. It also expressed concern over the construction of large dams in neighbouring Bhutan and upstream states, alleging that they pose an additional threat to Assam’s river ecosystem. The protests were held simultaneously across districts and co-districts of the state.

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