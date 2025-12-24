Basistha Police Arrest Two in Guwahati Mobile Snatching Spree

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police cracked a mobile phone snatching case reported on December 21, with the arrest of two habitual offenders following a swift investigation.

Acting on leads developed during the probe, police identified and apprehended Anowar Ahmed, aged 22, and Nashir Ahmed, aged 25, both residents of the Santipur area. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in the reported incident and admitted to carrying out several mobile snatching cases at different locations across Guwahati.

Police recovered multiple stolen devices from their possession, including an iPhone belonging to the complainant, another iPhone snatched near the Nepali Mandir in Paltan Bazar, a Vivo handset taken from the Bhootnath area of Bharalumukh, an OPPO A59 5G smartphone and a keypad mobile phone. A Honda scooty bearing registration number AS01-GH-9429, which was used during the commission of the crimes, was also seized.

Officials said the recoveries confirmed the accused persons’ involvement in a series of snatching incidents in the city.

