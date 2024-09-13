Assam: Dispur forms panel for assessment of mineral concession areas

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The government of Assam has constituted a committee for the assessment of mineral concession areas in the forest and to carry out a holistic study of the mining project and examine the ecological impact of the proposed quarries inside the forest. The committee will also examine the impacts of quarrying within one km of the mine in consideration.

The Environment and Forest Department issued a notification to this effect. According to the notification, the Chief Conservator of Forests and Nodal Officer (Forest Conservation Act), Assam, will be the chairman of this committee. Laetitia Jean Syiemmiong, IFS, Deputy Inspector General of Forest (R.O. Shillong), or any other nominee of the regional office will be a member. Conservator of Forests, Chief Conservator of Forests, and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests for the circle concerned will also be members.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Monitoring and Evaluation), Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Forces, Assam, will be the member secretary of the committee, while N. Anand, IFS, Director, Geology and Mining, Assam, will be a member of this five-member committee.

This committee will examine all cases of mining with the forest areas in the future whenever required.

