Villagers and Activists Rally Against Sand Gravel Mining in Boko River, Demand Immediate Action from Assam Government

Boko: Villagers from Kompaduli, Lepgaon, Bamunpara, Kothalpara, Gohalkona, Kacharipara, Jongakhuli took out a mass protest rally against the sand gravel mining from the Boko River at Kompaduli village on Wednesday.

Gohalkona Border area Women’s Welfare and Border area youths development organisations have organized a public meeting over the mining in the area. Villagers of above-mentioned villages, leaders from Garo Students Union Assam Zone and Satra Mukti Sangram Samittee (SMSS) took part in the protest.

During the public meeting, leader of the Border Area Youths Development Organisation Johnson A. Sangma said that due to sand gravel mining the water level of the Boko river is decreasing. Sangma said that farm lands has been affected. It has also polluted the river.

Sangma also alleged that the mining party was digging the river without following the rules and regulations by the government and due to that till now two people have lost their lives.

Sangma alleged, “Dumpers carrying sand gravels are overloaded and therefore the newly-constructed Boko to Kompaduli road will be damaged very soon.”

“Moreover the sand gravel mining is like cancer for this area which threatens aquatic resources, human and the nature of the area,” emphasized Sangma in the meeting.

GSU Assam State Zone President Foldin R Marak has requested CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state government to stop and close the sand mining and transportation immediately. He also said that GSU, Assam State Zone with the people of the area will also submit a memorandum to the Assam CM to close the sand gravel mining.

However, Range Officer of Singra Forest Bhagabh Hazarika said that as per information, some outsiders are instigating the local people against the government approved mahal where the government has been trying to earn revenues.

“Even to shorten the matter, the forest department has been trying to take various measures, like discussions, organized meetings but they could not attend the meetings. We have served notice for the meeting but they didn’t respond. The range officer also said that the forest department had repeatedly asked for assistance with the mining-related issues. But they never gave any written complaint on this matter.

The forest department has given the selected location with GPS coordinates to mining sand gravels to the Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd for seven years from 2023.

However, SMSS leader Rahul Choudhury made a provocative speech during the public meeting, stating that the organisation will continue to protest alongside the local population until the state government closes the mahal. He also urged people to protest against sand gravel mining in front of the chief minister's house, the Assam secretary, or the Divisional Forest Office if necessary. Additionally, Choudhury stressed, “With the assistance of Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, we will raise questions on this matter in Assembly sessions if the government will not take any action.” But in his aggressive statement at the public gathering, SMSS leader Rahul Choudhury declared that the organisation will continue to protest alongside the local populace until the state government closes the mahal.

