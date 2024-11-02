Guwahati: Two killed, one critically injured in car crash near Khanapara footbridge

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a tragic accident, two youths-a twenty-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl-lost their lives when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with another car near Khanapara footbridge in the wee hours on Friday.

According to reports, the two cars collided when one (AS01EG0820) was taking a U-turn and another car (AS01GB6269) crashed into it. The crash led to the deaths of Deepit Dey, who was driving the car that crashed into the other car, and Kunamika Narzari, on the spot. The impact of the crash was so severe that one of the two cars literally flew in the air for a distance after hitting the footbridge. The impact of the crash was so severe that both cars became mangled masses of steel.

Another occupant of the car, Neha Basumatary, was injured in the accident.

The GMC Superintendent, Dr. Abhijit Sarma, said, "The police brought two youths-Deepit Dey and Kunamika Narzary-dead. The third injured girl, Neha Basumatary, has injuries in the tissue of her scalp and in the left arm."

The new Scorpio car bought a month ago became a mangled mass of steel at the impact of the crash.

Also Read; Assam State School Education Board spells out examination terms for NIP category HS students

Also Watch: