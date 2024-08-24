Assam Government Forms Committee to Report on Equivalent Engineering Courses and Resolve Confusion

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has taken a significant step to address the long-standing issue of identical subject names in different engineering institutions. A 27-member committee was formed to resolve the problem, which has been causing confusion among recruiting authorities and candidates.

The committee, comprising experts from esteemed institutions like IIT Guwahati and NIT Silchar, has submitted its report to the Education Minister, on Friday. The report suggests equivalency of degrees across various technical universities and institutions, aiming to bring clarity and standardization to engineering courses.

The State Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, in his social media handle said, “The 27-member committee presented its report to me at Janata Bhawan which was thoroughly reviewed. The Assam government will issue notification soon.”

