Assam Government Initiates Process for Bodo Kachari Welfare Council Election, UBPO hails Ranoj Pegu’s initiative

LAKHIMPUR: In view of holding the election to the interim Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), the process for the identification of Bodo dominated villages and delimitation of BKWAC constituencies in 19 districts of Assam outside BTAD kick-started officially from Tuesday. In this connection, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (non-BTC) held virtual meeting with the District Commissioners of 19 districts of Assam. The meeting was held in the presence of Raju Sahu, Chief Secretary, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes, and Secretary Binita Pegu from the Assam Secretariat with the District Commissioners of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kachar, Charaideu, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kamrup (Rural), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tinsukia etc. In the meeting, the Minister instructed the District Commissioners concerned to survey the Boro-inhabited villages in the nineteen districts

The United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) has hailed this move initiated by the Government of Assam. Speaking on the occasion, UBPO central committee president Manuranjan Basumatary, general secretary Pitambar Brahma said, “As a result of the continuous democratic movement, the Third Boro Peace Accord or the BTR Accord was signed on January 27, 2020 among the Central and State Governments, four fractions of the NDFB, the ABSU and the UBPO. As per Article 5.1 of the BTR Accord, the BKWAC was formed on an interim basis. The election to the autonomous council cannot be held till date because of non-notification of the Bodo villages and non-delimitation of the constituencies concerned. The UBPO has hailed the move and extended gratitude to the Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (non-BTC) Department under the Government of Assam for taking the initiative finally by responding to the repeated demands raised by the organization in this regard.”

Also Read: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attends Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: