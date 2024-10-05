Assam: MNDP Hostel Dominates Key Positions in CUSU Elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Mahendra Nath Deka Phukan (MNDP) Hostel has emerged as the clear winner in the 2024 Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) elections. The hostel won most of the key positions, solidifying its influence on the student body. Out of the 16 available positions, 13 were hotly contested, while three went uncontested. This year's election was marked by intense competition, with some results decided by incredibly narrow margins. One of the most closely watched races was the post for the general secretary, where Nirab Hazarika from MNDP Hostel won by a single vote, securing 1045 votes against Kuldip Goutam Sharma's 1044.

The MNDP alliance, comprising SKL and DKR hostels, demonstrated its strength through a sweep of key positions. Jubair Habib, representing the alliance, was elected as president. Munmi Talukdar, also from the MNDP-SKL-DKR alliance, secured the assistant general secretary post.

Nilanjana Borah from the MNDP alliance won the cultural secretary post, while Ekta PT Hazarika clinched the music secretary position. Gitartha Borah took the debate secretary seat, and Nupur Kashyap was elected social service secretary, both from the MNDP alliance. Perishka Rani Basumatary won the minor games secretary post, contributing to the alliance's success.

Additionally, Lowali Binoy Bharali from the MNDP alliance was chosen as one of the court members.

