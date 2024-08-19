Assam: Solidarity march held in Gauhati University against sexual assault

Guwahati: A massive rally and protest were organized at Gauhati University, initiated by the institute's Research Scholars and Postgraduate Students Union, along with the Gauhati University administration.

The event witnessed widespread participation, drawing thousands from the academic community, including professors, postgraduate students, B.Tech. students, law students, and undergraduate students. The protest was held to demand justice for the victim of a brutal rape case in Kolkata, involving a doctor, in order to register the collective moral outrage against the patriarchal society of the country, where such incidents are a common-place, everyday reality faced by women from all walks of life. The participants, holding candles in solemn silence, marched across the campus, uniting in their demand for the safety and security of women in India. Protesting non-violently through music, they sang soulful songs, highlighting the universal plight of women. The rally emphasized the urgent need for stronger measures to ensure the safety of women in all spaces-educational institutions, workplaces, public areas, and beyond. The protesters called for swift judicial action against perpetrators of sexual violence, along with comprehensive reforms to protect women's rights and dignity across the country. "We are here to voice our collective demand for justice and to advocate for a safer society for all women. The recent incident in Kolkata is a grim reminder of the challenges women face, and we stand together to insist on immediate and meaningful change," said a representative of the student fraternity. The event concluded with a strong message of solidarity and a pledge to continue advocating for women's rights and safety. The participants expressed hope that their voices would resonate with policymakers and prompt action towards a more secure and just society, stated a press release.

