Basistha Police arrest accused, recover stolen phone and scooter

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station swiftly solved a mobile snatching case reported on October 31, 2025 at Sawkuchi with the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen items. The accused, identified as Samir Ali (24) of Datalpara, Milan Nagar Path, was apprehended following a prompt investigation. Police recovered the stolen Realme 11 Pro+ 5G mobile phone and the scooter used in committing the crime. The seized items included one Realme 11 Pro+ 5G mobile phone, one Oppo mobile phone, and one new TVS Ntorq 125 scooter without a number plate. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

