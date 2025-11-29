Basistha Police held two veteran burglars; Stolen water pump, iron pipe recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested two veteran burglars following intelligence-based operations linked to recent thefts in the area. The accused were identified as Samson Seb Rengma, 20, of Chokihola, and Santanu Das, 22, of Bongaon. Both were taken into custody during a targeted operation carried out by the police team. Officers recovered a water pump motor and a rectangular iron pipe, believed to have been stolen during recent burglary incidents under the station’s jurisdiction.

Also Read: Assam: Mastermind of human-trafficking racket arrested in Tinsukia