Three arrested with stolen bicycle and CI sheets in Basistha Police operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested three alleged thieves during an operation carried out by an EGPD team from Basistha Police Station. The accused have been identified as Md Irfan Ali (26) from Baihata Chariali, Jahidul Islam (25) from Alomganj, and Ali Hussain (25) from Hatigaon.

Police recovered one stolen bicycle and four 9-foot CI sheets from their possession. Legal action has been initiated in connection with the case.

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