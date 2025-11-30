Basistha police nab two habitual burglars; stolen items recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Basistha Police Station team, acting on specific intelligence inputs, apprehended two habitual burglars involved in theft cases in the area. The arrested individuals were identified as Samson Seb Rengma, aged 20, of Chokihola, and Santanu Das, aged 22, of Bongaon. During the operation, police recovered a water pump motor and a rectangular iron pipe, both suspected to have been stolen during recent burglary attempts.

