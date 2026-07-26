CID Arrests Fake ‘Major’ for Allegedly Cheating Youths in Assam Rifles Job Racket

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam, arrested a man for allegedly duping several job aspirants by promising them recruitment into the Assam Rifles in exchange for large sums of money.

The case originated from an FIR lodged at the CID Police Station on July 14 by Montu Thengal, 25, a resident of Lakhimpur district, along with several other complainants. They alleged that after failing to secure selection in the Assam Rifles recruitment held at Shillong on July 20, 2025, they came into contact with Md. Anuwar Hussain, resident of Dhing in Nagaon district, who allegedly claimed to be a Major in the Assam Rifles.

According to the complaint, Hussain assured the candidates that he could arrange their appointment on compassionate grounds by using his influence within the force. He allegedly demanded between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh from each aspirant in return for guaranteed recruitment.

Investigators said the accused allegedly executed a written hand-note and agreement to gain the confidence of the candidates. Believing his assurances, the complainants reportedly transferred amounts ranging from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh through bank transfers, Google Pay and cash payments on different occasions. Police alleged that despite receiving the money, Hussain neither secured the promised jobs nor returned the funds, prompting the victims to file a complaint.

The CID arrested Md. Anuwar Hussain on July 24 from Garukhuti in Moirabari, Morigaon district.

Investigators suspect that the accused may have cheated several other youths using the same modus operandi. The CID said it was also probing the possible involvement of additional persons in the alleged recruitment racket.

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