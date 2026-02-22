CRPF played a big role in bringing peace to NE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: During the 87th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guwahati today, which marked the first time the event was held in the Northeast in its 86-year history, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the CRPF has played a significant role in establishing peace in the northeastern states.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Director General of CRPF, and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Union Home Minister said that for 86 years, CRPF has been strengthening the country’s internal security with its outstanding performance, valour, patience, bravery and sacrifices. He stated that the internal security of the country cannot even be imagined without CRPF. Shah stated that 2,270 CRPF jawans have made selfless sacrifices to ensure the safety of the country.

The Union Home Minister said that today’s CRPF Day Parade is quite significant from another perspective. “In the 86-year history of CRPF, this is the first time the force’s Raising Day celebrations are being held in the Northeast, in Assam, which is a matter of pride for all of us and the entire Northeast,” he said, adding that in 2019, it had been decided that the annual parade of the CAPFs would be held in different parts of the country.

Shah said that today, 14 CRPF jawans have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, 5 jawans have received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and 5 CRPF battalions have been honoured with medals for outstanding performance.

The Union Home Minister said that even when 78 police personnel in Kolkata were killed in an attack by left-wing extremists, the CRPF continued to hold the front with courage. He said that the CRPF also foiled the terrorist attack on Parliament and thwarted the 2005 attack on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. He said that CRPF personnel never fail in their duty.

