ESIC Holds Awareness Programme in Guwahati to Enhance Service Delivery and Healthcare in North East

GUWAHATI: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) held an "Awareness-cum-Outreach Programme" in Guwahati on Friday. The programme aimed to get the ground-level feedback and suggestions to further improve the service delivery mechanism and healthcare under the ESI Scheme in Assam and the entire North East.

The ESI Scheme has been implemented in the North Eastern states in 54 districts including 34 districts in Assam. The scheme has also been implemented in two districts in Sikkim. During the programme, the chief guest Labour Secretary, Labour and Welfare, Government of Assam, Abhijit Barua, mentioned that ESI Scheme is running well and providing services to 11.30 lakh beneficiaries in Assam.

Other dignitaries present in the programme were the regional director in-charge, Robert L. Guite, AMO of ESI Scheme Assam, ESIC NE Region, J.N. Goswami, medical superintendent of ESI Medical Hospital, Beltola-Guwahati, Dr. B.C. Deka, the deputy director and co-ordinator of ESIC, Pranava Kumar, and ESIC regional board members, namely Padmashree Ajay Dutta, Pankaj Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Girish Kalita. The programme was attended by many employers, employees and the representatives of the Employers' Associations and Employees' Union, stated a press release.

