Guwahati: Waterlogging in Chandmari sparks outrage among commuters

GUWAHATI: Waterlogging in the Chandmari area has severely disrupted daily commutes, leaving residents and pedestrians grappling with flooded streets. The issue followed a flushing operation by the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) after a three-day water supply shutdown, inundating local roads and residential areas with ankle-deep water. "It's a nightmare commuting in these conditions. Such incidents are recurring, and we're left to suffer," lamented a resident, who wished to remain anonymous. Traffic disruptions further compounded the frustration of regular commuters in the affected areas. The GJB has clarified that the waterlogging is not due to a pipeline leakage. An official from the department explained, "We have installed additional valves and flushed out the dirt to ensure better water supply around the Geetanagar area. Due to this, the water flow exceeded capacity, causing temporary waterlogging."

Despite the explanation, the incident has raised concerns about the GJB's preparedness in managing maintenance activities without inconveniencing the public. Residents and commuters are now urging the authorities to adopt proactive measures to prevent such occurrences in the future, emphasizing the need for better planning and coordination. The recurring nature of these issues has left many questioning the efficiency of urban management systems, calling for immediate intervention to ensure smoother operations without disrupting daily life.

