Guwahati: ASSEB issues guidelines for HS practical and project final examinations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has issued detailed guidelines and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the conduct and assessment of Practical and Project examinations for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination-2026.

According to a notification, ASSEB Division-II will collect Practical and Project assessment marks through a dedicated online portal to ensure accurate, transparent and timely result processing. The Practical and Project examinations will be conducted from January 27 to February 7, 2026, in the respective institutions where students were registered for the 2024–25 session.

All categories of candidates— Regular, Institutional Private (IP) and Non-Institutional Private (NIP)—must appear in their respective Practical and Project examinations.

Practical examinations will be conducted at the students’ own institutions under ASSEB Division-II.

Practical question papers will not be provided by the Board. District-level committees will prepare and circulate question papers and guidelines, while only suggestive materials will be uploaded on the ASSEB website.

Project examination (20 marks) will be held in subjects including Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Finance, Political Science, Sociology, Swadesh Adhyayan, Tai Language History, and Sales Management & Advertising.

According to the notification, the Internal Examiners will be subject teachers of the concerned institutions, appointed by the Head of the Institution with approval from the Inspector of Schools and Lead College.

External Examiners, wherever required for practical-based subjects, will be appointed by District-level Committees, especially for remote institutions.

Heads of Institutions and Internal Examiners will jointly enter marks into the online portal after careful roll-number-wise verification.

A separate portal will be used to mark attendance for Practical and Project examinations. Institutions are not authorized to collect any extra fee from candidates for practical examinations.

The board will also issue Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for project examination. The projects may be assigned individually or in groups and must be completed by December 2025. Projects must be handwritten by students on A4 paper. No external examiner is required for project evaluation; the Head of the Institution will sign the mark-foil in place of the external examiner. Project reports and certificates must be submitted to the respective Lead Colleges after completion.

ASSEB Division-II has directed all institutions to display the Practical and Project examination schedule prominently on campus to ensure smooth conduct. The Board stated that these measures aim to strengthen transparency, accountability and timely declaration of results for the HS Final Examination-2026.

The HS Final Examination-2026 will be held from February 11 to March 16.

