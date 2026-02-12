Guwahati: Gang of thieves arrested; stolen gold worth over Rs 10 lakh recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police have arrested a four-member theft gang and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh following house break-ins in the city.

The thefts were reported on Tuesday from Chagalpara and Lokhra under Basistha Police Station. Taking advantage of the absence of the homeowners, the accused carried out the burglaries in the evening. At Chagalpara, the gang allegedly broke into the residence of a woman and decamped with gold ornaments valued at around Rs 10 lakh. In a separate incident at Lokhra, the house of another resident was targeted, and gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables were stolen.

Both affected families lodged complaints at Basistha Police Station. Acting on the FIRs, police registered cases and launched an investigation the same night.

During the probe, police apprehended four notorious thieves and recovered the looted items. The mastermind of the gang has been identified as Papu Prasad. Under his leadership, three minors allegedly carried out the thefts.

