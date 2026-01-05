Guwahati: Basistha Police nab drug peddler with heroin in Lalmati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized a substantial quantity of heroin during an intelligence-led operation in the Lalmati area of Guwahati, officials said. A team from Basistha Police Station carried out the raid based on specific inputs and apprehended Hirak Jyoti Sharma, also known as Hulu, aged 20, a resident of Beharbari. During the search, the police recovered heroin weighing 26.25 grams concealed in three tobacco containers, along with 24 empty vials and a mobile phone

