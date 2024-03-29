Guwahati: Innovative Waste Management Facility Launched in Guwahati's Adabari

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is taking a big leap towards sustainable waste management with the opening of a state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Adabari, Guwahati.

The HDFC Bank-led facility in collaboration with Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Center for Environment Education (CEE) is a milestone in the city’s efforts to tackle waste management challenges. Dignitaries including Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, Mayor Mrigen Sarnia, Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, GMC Commissioner Megha Nidhi Dahal IAS and others attended the function which uses technology and extracts valuables from consumed waste mixed in the digital format under.

Sodhi stressed that MRF efficiency promises a number of benefits including reduced waste volume, cost savings, plastic burning, carbon emissions and improved income for them waste is collected In line with the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and its amendments, the project focuses on separation and analysis of different types of dry waste. There is also an advanced machinery system including conveyors where air blowers is used , and shredders, grinders and baling machines , have strategically incorporated the MRF for maximum efficiency. In a joint effort, Srishti Waste Management Services Pvt. Ltd as the designated service provider for the facility.

The digital launch was attended by GMC officials, ward councillors, district collectors, representatives of HDFC Bank, CEE and Shrestha Waste Management Services (SWMS) located in Greater Noida and UNDP India is built on successful collaborative initiatives, with the aim of replicating that success and developing a flexible model for sustainable waste management in Guwahati has been established.