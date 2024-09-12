Guwahati Municipal Corporation offers Rebate on Water Connections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a rebate of approximately 74% for new household connections for water supply under the Guwahati Jal Board. The offer is open for ration cardholders and existing drinking water consumers. Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania stated that once the three ongoing water supply projects under the Guwahati Jal Board are fully operational, GMC will cease its water supply services.

“Supplying household tap water to the citizens of Guwahati is the government’s priority. To provide water supply to all areas of Guwahati, three water supply projects -JICA-assisted South-Central Guwahati water supply project, New Development Bank-assisted South-East Guwahati water supply project, and South-West Guwahati water supply project - are being implemented,” Sarania said.

Around 34,000 existing water consumers and ration cardholders under GMC will receive a rebate of Rs 7,000 if they opt for new household connections under Jal Board. To avail the rebate, interested consumers can collect a specific form from their respective GMC ward councillors starting September 15.

