Guwahati: Police Arrest Five, Recover Stolen Medicines Worth Rs 10 Crore

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested four accused persons and a receiver in connection with the theft of medicines worth Rs 10 crore from a warehouse at Jatin Tamuli Path in the Sarusajai area of Guwahati. Police recovered and seized the stolen medicines from Nalbari.

The arrested persons were identified as Apurba Das (37) of Pakarkona in Hajo; Purnananda Das (25), Rahul Yadav (23) and Utpal Baruah (24), all residents of Ganeshpara in Fatasil Ambari; and Nibaran Barman (44) of Balikaria in Nalbari, who was identified as the receiver. The theft came to light when the warehouse reopened after the Durga Puja holidays. Six CCTV digital video recorders (DVRs) were also stolen from the premises. During the operation, police recovered and seized 795 cartons of medicines comprising 131 distinct products from Nalbari. Legal action has been initiated in connection with the case.

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