Guwahati Police Busts Active Robbery Gang, Arrests 7 Miscreants

Guwahati: Authorities have sounded a warning for residents of Guwahati. A disturbing trend has emerged in the city, where a group of individuals, pretending as harmless daily wage earners, Rapido drivers, or cab drivers, are allegedly leading double lives. These pretenders blend in seamlessly with the local community, gathering information of their potential targets during their daytime jobs, before informing their accomplices and striking under the cover of darkness. The gang after finishing their work then swiftly escapes to nearby districts. This information comes after the arrest of a 7-member decoit gang, who confessed to using these tactics to target unsuspecting citizens.

In a significant breakthrough, a joint operation by Hatigaon PS and Dispur PS police has led to the arrest of 7 members of an active robbery gang. The arrested gang members include Abdul Razak, Mohidul Islam, Sukur Ali, Kazimuddin Pradhani, Habej Ali, Basha Sheikh, and Sahidul Bhuyan. Investigation revealed that two of the arrested members worked as Rapido drivers, while others worked as daily wage earners.

The gang has been linked to reported cases in Dwarka Nagar on October 5 and Sewali Path, Hatigaon, last month. Their clever disguise as delivery riders and taxi drivers had enabled them to gather intel on targets.

Police recovered a items, including 2 bikes (AS01FM4060, AS17Q7221), 4 screw drivers and 4 sharp weapons, Rs 4,60,000 cash and 5 golden pieces, 7 mobile phones, 1 weighing scale, 1 wrist watch and 110 suspected stolen old coins.

Investigation revealed that the gang used an isolated house in Jorabad area for planning. Police have initiated legal action and further investigation is underway.

