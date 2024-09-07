Indian Railways to Kick Off Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign on September 14

GUWAHATI: In line with the government’s ongoing mission to promote cleanliness and hygiene across India, Indian Railways will observe the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign from September 14 to October 1. This year the Swachhata campaign will be organized with the theme “Swabhav Swachhata-Sanskaar Swachhata” with Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration on October 2, 2024.

It has been 10 years since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission by the government. The campaign was launched to sensitize people about observing proper hygiene, encourage desisting from open defecation, and keep the stations and railway tracks clean.

This year the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign will be based on three pillars of activities, i.e., Swachhata ki Bhagidaari, Sampoorna Swachhata, and Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs. The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is designed to mobilize citizens through various activities. The campaign seeks to emphasize promoting Swachhata as part of behaviour: “Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata.”

Major programmes will be organized across N.F. Railway during this fortnight-long campaign to sensitize people on the importance of sanitation. The campaign will include various activities like mass cleanliness drives at work places, railway tracks, and station premises to spread awareness amongst railway employees and passengers. The campaign will also witness the recognition of Safai Mitras, sanitation workers, and other stakeholders who have been integral to the programme. Organizing medical camps at various health units, providing safety PPE and medical equipment, and sensitization workshops for health and well-being are part of this mega campaign, stated a press release.

Also Read: Teer Gambling Tickets Seized by West Guwahati Police Districtv

Also Watch: