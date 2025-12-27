Infiltration into Assam is impossible now: BJP national executive president Nitin Navin

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive president Nitin Navin on Friday asserted that illegal infiltration into Assam, which was rampant during the Congress regime, has now become “impossible” under the BJP-led government.

Addressing party workers at the inaugural session of the BJP Assam State executive meeting at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Navin said the political and administrative environment in Assam has undergone a major transformation since 2016. “Earlier, it was easy for illegal foreigners to enter Assam. Today, that is no longer possible,” he said.

The session began with a welcome address by State BJP president Dilip Saikia. Recalling his association with Assam since 2009 through organisational work in the BJP Yuva Morcha, Navin said the state has witnessed revolutionary changes in development since the BJP came to power.

Navin emphasized that the BJP firmly believes the development of the nation is closely linked to the growth of the Northeast. “Assam and the entire Northeast can now progress alongside the most developed states of India,” he said.

Criticizing the Congress rule, Navin alleged that people had lost land rights and Assam was deprived of the full benefits of central schemes as funds were diverted elsewhere. He praised the current BJP government for ensuring that central funds reach the grassroots, crediting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for accelerating development.

He further stated that Assam’s development is being pursued while preserving nature and respecting the culture of every community. Stressing organisational strength, Navin underlined the importance of booth-level victories, saying that winning booths is the key to electoral success. He urged party workers to take every election seriously and strengthen outreach of welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

Drawing from the BJP’s experience in Bihar, Navin said allegations of voter fraud against the party had been rejected by the people. He called upon party functionaries to work with discipline and a long-term vision to build a strong government in Assam.

The inaugural session was attended by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, and others.

