Kamrup Metro Records 77.32% Turnout, Jalukbari Leads With 81.79%

Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded an overall voter turnout of approximately 77.32 percent in the Assam Assembly Election 2026, reflecting strong public participation across all five constituencies in the district.

The figures were recorded up to the time of filing this report, and the final turnout is expected to be higher once all votes cast after 5 PM are accounted for.

Jalukbari reported the highest turnout in the district at 81.79 percent, closely followed by Dimoria at 81.52 percent.

Guwahati Central recorded a turnout of 76.07 percent, while Dispur stood at 74.87 percent. New Guwahati registered the lowest figure among the five constituencies at 72.10 percent — though officials noted that even this figure reflects a healthy voter response.

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