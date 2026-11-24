A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Fishery Cooperative Societies are emerging as key drivers of fisheries development in Kamrup district, with the District Fisheries Office stepping up efforts to strengthen cooperative institutions, improve the livelihoods of fish farmers, and promote sustainable growth in the sector. Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by the District Fisheries Office, Kamrup, District Fishery Development Officer Dr Sanjay Sarma said that the focus was on expanding the cooperative network, strengthening institutional and managerial capacities, supporting underperforming societies, and facilitating financial assistance for their overall development.

Kamrup district currently has 58 registered Fishery Cooperative Societies, of which 36 are located on the North Bank and 22 on the South Bank. Together, these societies provide an institutional platform for around 5,000 active fish farmers to participate in various fisheries development activities.

In a significant step towards digital inclusion and social security, all these members have been registered on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) and brought under the Group Accident Insurance Scheme, enabling them to access digital fisheries services and insurance benefits.

To improve the administrative and financial management of the cooperative societies, the District Fisheries Office, in collaboration with the Assam Cooperative Societies Union, organised specialised training programmes on bookkeeping, maintenance of statutory records, financial management, and effective administration. A total of 30 Fishery Cooperative Societies, involving 60 members, participated in these capacity-building programmes.

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