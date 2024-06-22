Make yoga a part of daily life: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

GUWAHATI: To promote yoga for overall development, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria took part in the 10th International Day of Yoga organised by the National AYUSH Mission Assam in collaboration with District Administration Kamrup (M) at the DTRP indoor stadium today.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria said, “Yoga is an ancient and wonderful science of Indian culture. The history of yoga is thousands of years old, and it is believed that yoga has been practised ever since civilisation began. It is a science-based spiritual discipline that focuses on establishing harmony between mind and body. It is the art and science of healthy living.”

Kataria also said that, apart from Maharishi Patanjali, many sages and yoga gurus have made important contributions to the development of yoga through practice and yogic literature. Today, the whole world is benefiting from yoga.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” Kataria said that regular practice of yoga helps individual wellbeing, which leads to societal harmony. “Yoga is an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition, which our Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded to make it a global phenomenon. Yoga has always been India’s unique way to remain fit. It has immense potential for enhancing the physical and mental well-being of humankind, making one’s life healthy and purposeful,” the governor added.

The governor also said that yoga should be practised as a part of everyone’s routine. In order to get the optimum benefit of yoga, one has to dedicately practise it. He urged everyone to include yoga in their daily lives for attaining overall health.” Kataria said, “Yoga should not be confined to practising it on the occasion of Yoga Day only. It should be practized on a daily basis. I will be happy if the participants keep practicing yoga to attain the optimum benefits of this ancient tradition and keep themselves fit and free from disease.”

The yoga session was actively attended by Minister Finance, etc., Ajanta Neog, Additional Chief Secretary Biswaranjan Samal, Mission Director National Health Mission Dr. Lakshmipriya, Commissioner and Secretary Medical Education and Research Dept. Sidharth Singh, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, DC Kamrup (M) Sumit Sattawan, and a host of others, a press release said.

