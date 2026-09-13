Nagaon Bye-Election: Bhupesh Baghel Leads Marathon APCC Meetings in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has intensified preparations for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency bye-election, with former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and newly appointed Assam in-charge Bhupesh Baghel holding a series of organisational and electoral meetings at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturday.

Baghel, who is visiting Assam for the first time since being appointed the party’s Assam in-charge, arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Borjhar in the morning. He was received by a delegation led by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi before proceeding to Rajiv Bhawan, where he was welcomed by party leaders, workers and members of the Congress Seva Dal.

A series of meetings were held throughout the day under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi and in the presence of Baghel. The meetings brought together members of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), Pradesh Election Committee, Congress Legislature Party, senior leaders, Nagaon bypoll observers, district presidents and APCC office-bearers.

The first meeting was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, former APCC president Ripun Bora, former MP Balin Kuli, former Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and MP Rakibul Hussain, besides senior APCC office-bearers and former ministers.

Baghel and Gogoi subsequently held a meeting with Congress legislators. The discussions focused on the role of the party inside and outside the Assam Assembly and the prevailing socio-political situation in the state.

A separate meeting was then held with the observers appointed for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election. The Nagaon District Congress president, senior leaders and members of the observer committee participated in the deliberations. The party discussed preparations for the election, including the functioning of the preparation committee, campaign committee and media committee.

Addressing the meeting, Baghel said that winning the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election was extremely important for the Congress and a matter of prestige for the party. He urged party leaders and workers to work unitedly and with dedication to secure victory. The Congress also held an extended organisational meeting with district presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and joint secretaries of the Pradesh Congress. Discussions centred on strengthening the party’s grassroots organisation and ensuring effective mobilisation at the booth level ahead of the election.

The marathon meetings are also expected to play a key role in the party’s process of finalising its candidate panel for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election.

APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Bora, General Secretary (Administration) Bipul Gogoi, other APCC general secretaries, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Meera Barthakur Goswami, APCC Media Department chairman Bedabrata Bora, Seva Dal chairman Deep Bayan, Youth Congress president Zubair Anam Mazumdar and NSUI president Kaushik Kashyap Kalita were among those present.

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