NDA leaders, RHJSS meet at Rabha Hasong Council to review post-poll strategy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Following the historic mandate secured in the recent Assembly elections, an important meeting was held on Friday at the Secretariat of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in Dudhnoi in the presence of Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia. The discussion brought together key NDA ally organizations, including the Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS), along with representatives of various political and social groups from the Rabha Hasong region.

During the meeting, the government reiterated its commitment to ensuring the holistic development of all communities residing in Assam’s Sixth Schedule areas as well as other autonomous council regions. Leaders present stated that the NDA alliance, through mutual cooperation and coordination among all constituent parties, was able to secure a historic victory in the Assembly elections.

A detailed post-election review was also conducted in a positive atmosphere with leaders and party workers of all NDA alliance partners. Participants resolved to work collectively under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to further accelerate Assam’s development journey in the coming days.

Among those present at the meeting were Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, BTC deputy chief Rihon Daimary, chief executive member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeswar Rabha, BJP state organizational general secretary Rabindra Raju, BJP state general secretary Rituparna Baruah, newly elected MLAs, and several representatives from different organizations across the Rabha Hasong region.

All stakeholders participating in the meeting expressed their commitment to working together to maintain peace, coordination, and an environment conducive to development, not only in the Rabha Hasong region but across the state of Assam.

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