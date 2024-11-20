North East Development Conclave 2024 Held in Guwahati by AYANG Trust

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AYANG Trust, a non-profit organization headquartered at Majuli Island, today organized the North East Development Conclave 2024 at a hotel in Guwahati. The inaugural session of the daylong conclave was attended by B Kalyan Chakrabarty, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Labour Welfare, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Cooperation, etc.; Naveen Dhingra, Senior Advisor, Ayang Trust and Ex-Chief General Manager, NABARD; and Loken Das, Chief General Manager, NABARD (Assam). Government officials, representatives from around 60 community-based organizations of North East India, CSR representatives of different organizations, and participants from banks attended the conclave.

Also Read: IITG, IRS achieve milestone with India’s first underwater welding certification programme

Also Watch: