Over 1,25,000 households in Guwahati to get water supply by the end of 2024: Ashok Singhal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal reviewed the work done by the Guwahati Jal Board on Monday and announced that the state government will provide water to over 125,000 households in Guwahati by the end of this year. In a phased rollout, 15,000, 27,000, and 35,000 new households will receive water in September, October, and November, respectively, through JICA-assisted projects.

Minister Singhal disclosed these plans during a press conference at Janata Bhawan, following an extensive review meeting with the Guwahati Jal Board. The meeting included departmental officers, engineers, project consultants, and contractors involved in the Greater Guwahati Water Supply Scheme. The Minister provided directives to all parties to ensure timely execution. He revealed that the Guwahati Jal Board is currently ready to supply water to 47,660 households, with 24,631 households already receiving water. The remaining households will be supplied upon application.

By September, the Ramchahil and Amianagar water reservoirs will be ready to supply water to 14,891 households in the following areas: Nabagraha Hill, Nizarapar, Silpukhuri, GNB Road, Hedayatpur, Ramsahill, MG Road, Raj Bhawan, Noonmati-Kharghuli Road, Borthakur Clinic, Bonkonwar Nagar, AT Road, Sati Joymoti Road, Satribari Bilpar, Tokobari, Kumarpara, KRC Road, Athgaon, Bishnupur, Latasil, and other areas.

In October, water will be supplied to additional areas including Nayanpur Area, Downtown Area, Duwarka Nagar, Chachal Area, Junaki Path, Rupkonwar Path, Indrapur Area, Krishna Nagar Area, Zakir Hussain Road, VIP Road, Six Mile, GS Road, Geeta Mandir, BG Yard, Mathgharia, Narengi, Patharquarry, Rohtola Village, Rangmahal Village, Parbatkash, Mulukhata Village, Mariapatty, Panipara, Bamuni Village, Aghythuri, DC Office Area, Kali Mandir Area, ICD Village, Murghata, Amingaon, Majgaon, Ghoramara, Shilamahekhati, Dol Govinda Temple, Tiling Gaon, Rajaduar, Pherighat, Rangmahal Village, Parbatkash, Bhetamukh Village, Gauripur, Brahmaputra Industrial Park, Rudreshwar, Abhoyapur Village, etc., through Jal Board’s Lechubagan, Gitanagar, and North Guwahati water reservoirs. As many as 27,552 households will benefit from this phase.

By November, 35,017 families will receive water in areas including Rupnagar, Simantapur, Chilarainagar, Anandanagar, GS Road bye lane, GMCH Hostel Road bye lanes, Jatiya, Last Gate & Birubari, Shankarpur, Parartoli, Tinjhanda Temple, Birubari Hilly Area, Lal Ganesh, Ganapati Nagar, Odalbakra, Barsapara, Lokhra, Balaji Temple, DTO, Royal Global University, Dhirenpara, Garchuk, Kalapahar, Fatasil Ambari, Lalganesh, Dakshingaon, Lakhiminagar, Bhagaduttapur, Jonaknagar, Jyotikuchi, Hatigaon, Bhetapara, Sarusajai, etc., through Narakasur and Sonaighuli water reservoirs of Guwahati Jal Board.

Minister Singhal announced that the existing Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s water supply system will be phased out in areas where the Jal Board’s water supply is available. This decision addresses the challenges posed by the outdated and frequently failing municipal water supply system. To encourage households to apply for water connections, the government is considering allowing instalment payments for application fees and providing concessions for families below the poverty line. The Minister also urged communities to apply collectively for connections to avoid repeated road excavations.

