STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested three men in connection with a burglary at a house in the Income Tax Department Colony in Bongaon on November 11 and recovered stolen articles along with materials allegedly used in the crime.

Police launched an investigation after the house owner lodged a complaint following the incident, which reportedly occurred when the house was unoccupied.

Investigators first arrested Nur Mohammad, a resident of Goalpara. Based on information obtained during his questioning, police subsequently arrested two alleged associates, Sanowar Hussain and Majidul Khan.

Police recovered stolen articles and seized mobile phones, five kilograms of copper wire and a wire-cutting wrench. They also seized materials allegedly used in carrying out the burglary.

According to the information provided, the three accused were allegedly involved in thefts at several locations across Guwahati.

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