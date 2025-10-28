Remembrance of Traveller to Heaven - Buddhin Saikia

In loving memory of Buddhin Saikia, retired Sales Tax Superintendent and esteemed resident of Janakpur, Kahilipara, who left for his heavenly abode on September 28, 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest.

It has been one month since his untimely departure, yet his presence continues to be deeply felt in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Saikia was a man of integrity, humility, and compassion. His dedication to duty during his service and his warmth in personal life remain an inspiration to all.

He is fondly remembered and deeply missed by his beloved wife Mina Gogoi, loving son, Pankaj Saikiya, and two devoted daughters, Rimjhim Saikia, Karabi Saikia, as well as by numerous relatives and well-wishers.

As I respect him as I call Mama from my childhood, he always encourages me and my family to grow up with proper education. Whatever we can do or not for him, we always try to fulfil his dream of creating the best society with hermeneutics. At the age of 77 my Mama left us. We are bound to do everything for the betterment of society on his dreams he left. On this solemn occasion of his 1st monthly remembrance, we pray for the eternal peace of his noble soul. May his blessings continue to guide and protect his family forever.

Om Shanti, Hori Om Hori.

– Sailendra Pandey

