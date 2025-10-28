Veteran educationist Maheswar Bora passes away at 87 in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Maheswar Bora (87 years), a resident of Sonowal village under Kamargaon in Bokakhat sub-division, passed away at his residence on Sunday night due to age-related illness. He was a retired Headmaster and an educationist who received the ‘Assam Governor’s Senior Teacher Award’ on September 5, 2025. At the time of his death, he is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. His demise has cast a pall of grief over the region, with the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association, Press Club, Xahitya Xabha, Sonowal Village Cultural Development Centre, Students’ Union, Youth Club, and several other organizations expressing deep sorrow and condolences.

