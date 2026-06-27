Sonapur: SSB Organises Anti-Drug Awareness Rally to Promote Drug-Free India

GUWAHATI: On Friday, under the guidance of Shri Sunil Kaushik, Commandant, 1st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, an awareness campaign was conducted on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the jurisdiction of “A” Coy Rowta. The main objective of this programme was to start the programme with the slogan “Choose life, not drugs”.

In this programme, local administrations, school children and personnel of “A” Coy, 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), together took out a rally for “Drug Free India”. Hundreds of students, school children and force personnel participated in it and raised slogans like “Quit Drugs, Connect with Life”.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector (GD) Rajiv Rajan, in charge of A Coy, said, “Today, on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, an awareness campaign against drug abuse is being run across the country. This year’s theme is the observance of this day, initiated by the United Nations in 1987. This is a government-run campaign. The Ministry of Health is providing free counselling 24 hours a day on the National Drug De-addiction Helpline 14446. The main objective is to keep youth away from drugs and to raise awareness among local people.”

This information was stated in a press release.

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