Assam polls 2021 Phase 3: Why women voters will play deciding factor in Urban Kamrup

All eyes are on the third and final phase of Assam Election 2021.



It is not only 'right to vote' but also relates to participation in decision making. In the urban constituencies of Kamrup Metro, women voters will play a significant role in the last phase of Assam polls.

The four constituencies in Kamrup Metro district includes Dispur, Jalukbari, Gauhati East and Gauhati West. There are a total number of 11,52,487 voters in these four constituencies. Out of the total number of voters, 5,83,006 are women voters.

Why women voters will play significant role in Guwahati

In Jalukbari constituency where Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from, there are a total of 1,04,025 women voters out of 2,04,415 voters.

In Dispur constituency, the total number of voters stand at 4,11636. Out of these, 207489 are women voters.

In Gauhati East, there are a total of 239508 voters where 121112 are women voters.

Gauhati West has a total of 2,969,28 registered voters out of which are 1,50380 female voters.

As compared to the last Assam Election 2016, the Kamrup (M) district administration published an electoral roll on March 10 which showcases a rise of above 1 lakh in the total number of voters in the city.

In an effort towards gender equality and to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, the Election Commission of India had earlier set up women polling booth. Ten women polling booths has been set up in the Jalukbari constituency, 65 in Guwahati (East), 20 in Guwahati (West), and 30 polling booths in the Dispur seat.

It is to be noted that 25(7%) female candidates are contesting in the Assam assembly election 2021 Phase III. There are 79,19,641 general electors, of which 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 females and 139 transgenders.

