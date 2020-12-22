Cable installation work destroys GMC pipe in Guwahati, causes water disruption

Guwahati: During cable installation work on Friday, the pipeline of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was damaged which had affected the water supply at Sarania, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Rehabari and surrounding areas.

As many as 10,000 people are affected due to the pipeline damage near the Paltan Bazar fire station.

The residents of the surrounding area are the worst hit. This is happening in the area for the third time this year causing problem for the people with disrupted water supply.

Manoranjan Bharali, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Superintendent Engineer, had said that the repair work was going on and that there is a possibility of the work to be completed by Tuesday.

"The pipeline was damaged due to a cable installation work being carried out by the Guwahati Smart City Limited. This is not for the first time that such damage has occurred. There are many examples of damage to the pipelines in the city accruing from work carried out by other departments. No prior discussions were held with the GMC before the cable installation work," said Bharali.

The repair work is going on in full swing, according to Bharali, who said that the pipeline has been in use for many years and that it is difficult to find pipe fixing tools in the markets of Guwahati.

"Our workers have been engaged to fix it and restore water supply at the earliest," added Bharali.

In the month of August, the pipeline feeding the Sarania reservoir was damaged near the BSNL office in Panbazar, Guwahati.

The underground pipe near the BSNL office had burst which had caused the disruption of water supply in the area. Workers were deployed to fix the leaking pipe immediately as city's premises, namely Sarania, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, GS Road, Rehabari as well as neighbouring areas were affected during the leak.

