Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2021 - JRF/ Project Assistant Vacancy, Latest Job

Dibrugarh University released latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Project Assistant (PA). Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on DU job vacancy 2021.

Dibrugarh University (DU) Job Notification 2021

Applications are invited for a temporary position (01 No) of JRF/PA for a SERB-DST funded project entitled "Computational Modeling of Novel Polyphenolic Antioxidant Molecules as Potential Drug" at Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam. DU Job Vacancy Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Dibrugarh University Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name JRF/PA Job Location Dibrugarh No.of Posts 1 Post Salary Rs. 31,000 - Rs. 35,000/-Per Month Last Date 06/01/2021 Age Limit Maximum 28 years

Eligibility Criteria for DU JRF Vacancy:

JRF @ Rs. 31,000/- p.m (First two years), Rs. 35,000/- p.m (3rd year): NET/GATE qualified with

M.Sc. in Chemistry (minimum 60% marks).

Eligibility Criteria for DU PA Vacancy:

(Fellowship as per DST-SERB norms): M.Sc. in Chemistry or equivalent degree with 60% marks.

Selection Process for DU JRF/PA Job Vacancy:

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

How to Apply for Latest Dibrugarh University Jobs:

Interested candidates should apply with their detailed CV (including academic qualifications, date of birth, postal address, email, phone no., NET/GATE qualification, etc.) via e-mail to rahulkar@dibru.ac.in on or before 6 January, 2021. Dr. Rahul Kar, PI Assistant Professor Department of Chemistry Dibrugarh University Dibrugarh-786004, Assam E-mail: rahulkar@dibru.ac.in https://dibru.ac.in/userlist/welcome/profile/100

Address: Dr. Rahul Kar, PI Assistant Professor Department of Chemistry Dibrugarh University Dibrugarh-786004, Assam



For More Details on Dibrugarh University JRF/PA Jobs: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Dibrugarh University.



