ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - Specialist Vacancies, Latest Job Opening

ESIC Guwahati released latest job notification for the recruitment of Full Time/ Part Time Specialist Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ESIC Guwahati job vacancy 2021.

ESIC Guwahati Job Notification 2021

A Walk-in-interview for the vacant or likely to be vacant post(s) of (i) Full Time/ Part Time Specialist (FTS/PTS) against SPECIALIST for 03 (three) years at ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022 will be held on 12/01/2021 as per the details given below:-

ESIC Model Hospital Guwahati Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Full Time/ Part Time Specialist Job Location Guwahati No.of Posts 2 Posts Salary Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 67,700/-Per Month Last Date 12/01/2021 Age Limit Age for Full Time Specialist (FTS): - Not exceeding 45 years as on the date of interview. Age for Part Time Specialist (PTS):- Not exceeding 64 years as on the date of interview

Qualification Criteria for FT/PT Specialist: i. MBBS with PG Degree / DNB or Diploma in concerned Specialty from a recognized University with 03 (three) years experience after Post Graduate Degree / DNB and 05 (five) years experience after Diploma. ii. Candidate must be registered with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council. iii. Candidates on bond are not eligible. Selection Process for FT/PT Specialist Vacancies: Selection Will be Based either Written Exam/Interview How to Apply for ESIC Guwahati FT/PT Specialist Jobs: Applicants having completed Bio-Data as per format attached herewith, along with duly attested Xerox Copies of documents (accompanied by Original Documents) in support qualification / experience / registration / age / NOC from present employer etc. along with two spare copies of recent passport size photograph may report to the Office of the Medical Superintendent, ESIC-MH, Beltola, Guwahati-781022 on the date of Walk-In-lnterview. One copy of recent Passport size photograph to be pasted on top right hand side corner of the application. Address: - Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022 at 12/01/2021 11:00 A.M. on For More Details on ESIC Guwahati Vacancy. Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by ESIC Model Hospital Guwahati.











