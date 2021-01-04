IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2021- Finance and Accounts Officer Vacancy, Latest Job

IASST released latest job notification for the recruitment of Finance and Accounts Officer on its official website at iasst.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IASST Guwahati job vacancy 2021.

IASST Job Recruitment 2021

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 1(one) post of Finance & Accounts Officer (Lien vacancy) by direct recruitment/ deputation/ contract basis at Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati as per details given below.

IASST Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Finance and Accounts Officer Job Location Guwahati No.of Posts 1 Post Salary Rs. 67,700 - Rs. 2,08,700/-Per Month Last Date 21/01/2021 Age Limit 55 years on the last date of receiving the application.

Qualification Criteria for Finance and Accounts Officer Vacancy:

M.Com. having specialization in Accounting, Auditing and/or Costing with consistently good academic record;

(ii) A minimum of 10 years' experience in accounting/ auditing/ costing in an academic/ research/reputed organization

(iii) Maximum age 45 years on the last date of receiving of application.

SAS / CA/ ICWA

(ii) Experience in working with computers and other advancements in financial management;

(iii) Knowledge of Central Government rules, regulations and practices in financial matters

Selection Process for IASST Job Vacancy:

Only email communication will be sent for interview. No separate call letter will be sent. The period of deputation shall initially be two years which may be extended for one more year. The total period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same organization/department shall not exceed five years.

How to Apply for IASST Latest Job Opening 2021:

The last date for receiving the online applications is 21/01/2021 and hard copy of application is 29/01/2021. Applications received after the due date are liable to be summarily rejected. Date and Time of commencement of Online Application: 01/01/2021 from 10:00 A.M. Last Date and Time of Online Application: 21/01/2021 up to 05:00 P.M. Last date for receipt of print copy of online applications along with relevant documents and application fees: 29/01/2021 up to 05:00 P.M.

Address: The Registrar, Institute of Advance Study in Science and Technology, Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati-781035, Assam

For More Details on IASST Guwahati Vacancy. Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology.







