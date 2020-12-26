IIA Recruitment 2021 - Project Engineering-II Vacancy, Latest Job Opening

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) invites job applications for the recruitment of Project Engineering-II (Mechanical) to engage in India TMT Co-Ordination Centre on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date. Check more details on IIA job vacancy 2021.

IIA Project Engineering Job Recruitment 2021

IIA announced job notification for the recruitment of 1 Project Engineering-II (Mechanical) vacancy on a contractual basis. Eligible candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification given below:

IIA Mechanical Project Engineering-II Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Project Engineering-II (Mechanical) No of posts 1 Job Location Bengaluru, Karnataka Last date to Apply 3rd January, 2021 Age Limit 35 years Salary Rs. 80,000/- Per Month

Qualification Criteria for Project Engineering-II Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Project Engineering-II in IIA, candidates should have qualified B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution. He/she have at least five years of relevant experience after graduation in an industry/public sector/government establishment.

Selection Process for IIA Project Engineering-II Posts:

Candidates who are shortlisted will be selected through an appropriate mode of selection or as and when decided by the Authority of Indian Institute of Astrophysics(IIA), Bengaluru.

How to Apply for IIA Project Engineering-II Job Opening 2021:

Candidates acquiring the relevant requirements are advised to apply online through the Official Website of IIA at iiap.res.in latest by 3rd January 2021. Candidates are asked to upload their scanned complete bio data or Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with Date of Birth Proof , Educational Qualification, Experience and Community Certificates in the online application.

For More Details on Latest IIA Job Vacancies: Click Here

Disclaimer: INDIAN INSTITUTE OF ASTROPHYSICS.