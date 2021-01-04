NPS TRUST Recruitment 2021 - Officer Grade B Vacancy, Latest Job Opening

NATIONAL PENSION SYSTEM TRUST (NPS TRUST) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Officer Grade B on its official website at npstrust.org.in Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NPS job vacancy 2021.

NPS TRUST Job Recruitment 2021

NPS Trust invites applications from eligible Indian citizens for filling up the posts of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) across different streams on direct recruitment basis. NPS Trust reserves the right to increase or decrease, fill or not to fill up the posts or modify or terminate the recruitment process at any stage and accordingly, the applicants shall have no right to participate further in the selection process. Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

NPS Trust Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Officer Grade B Job Location Across India No.of Posts 1 Post Salary Rs. 35,150 - Rs. 62,400/-Per Month Last Date 29/01/2021 Age Limit Upper Age (As On 30-11-2020): 30 years

Qualification Criteria for Officer Grade B Vacancy:

Master's Degree in any discipline, Bachelor's Degree in Law, Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA, CFA, CS, CWA.

Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in officer cadre in dealing with the problems relating to pension / financial sectors, special knowledge/ experience in law, investigation, finance, economics, Accountancy, Administration or any other discipline considered useful to the Trust.

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Electrical/Electronics/Electronics and communication/Information Technology/ Computer Science)/ Masters in Computers Application/ Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers/Information Technology.

Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in relevant field.

Selection Process for Officer Grade B Job Vacancy:

Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e.

Phase I (on-line screening examination),

Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

How to Apply for NPS Trust Vacancy:

Candidates can apply online only from 30-12-2020 upto 29-01-2021and no other mode of application will be accepted. Before applying online, candidates should Scan their photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm) ignature (with black ink) left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink). hand written declaration (on a white paper with black ink) (text given below at point iv) ensuring that the all these scanned documents adhere to the required specifications.

Address: (Regulated by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) B-14/A, Third Floor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhawan, Qutab Institutional Area, Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi-110 016

