UCO Bank Marks 84th Foundation Day with Digital Innovation and CSR Initiatives

GUWAHATI: UCO Bank is a pioneer bank of the Government of India that was established on 6th January 1943 by the late Ghanshyam Das Birla. The bank has presently more than 3322 branches and 49 zonal offices across the country, which are playing a pivotal role in the economic development of the nation. Every year the bank celebrates its foundation day, which falls on 6th January. The bank commemorated its 84th foundation day this year.

This foundation day focused on digital innovation to simplify banking, strengthen trust, and empower India for a smarter tomorrow. On this auspicious occasion, various programmes were organized by the Zonal Office, Jorhat, and all the branches in the Jorhat Zone. Keeping in mind the concern and protection of the environment, 84 saplings were planted in the campus of Amatawati Vridhasharam, which is located at Patiapakhali Pathar, Jorhat. Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Bank, an almirah was also donated to the Amatawati Vridhasharam for its necessary work and use.

In the morning session of the programme a bicycle rally was organized to create awareness in the general public. To spread health awareness in society, a health check-up camp was organized in the Jorhat main branch. Keeping in view the importance of blood donation to save the precious life of humankind, a blood donation camp was also organized on the campus of the zonal office, Jorhat. On these occasions the zonal head (Narendra Pratap Singh), deputy zonal head (Hassan Ejaz Hashmi), MSME loan head (Amit Kumar), retail loan head (Manoj Gogoi), resources head (Amit Kumar), chief manager (Nishant), chief manager (Abhinav Bharti), and other staff members of the bank were present as witnesses of the occasion. The Foundation Day was celebrated by cutting a cake in the presence of the Deputy Zonal Head in UCO Bank Jorhat Main Branch in front of its distinguished customers and retired staff as well as pensioners. Along with this, feedback was taken from customers and pensioners, and assurance of better customer service was also given. Addressing everyone on this occasion, the Deputy Zonal Head said that UCO Bank is committed to better customer service and economic progress of the country and society. Keeping in mind the importance of Foundation Day, a new branch was opened and dedicated to the citizens in Bokakhat Town of Golaghat District. Foundation Day was celebrated with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm in all 58 branches of the Jorhat Zone, along with one lead district manager office, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR advances rail modernization with LHB coaches on important NE trains