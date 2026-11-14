57th IFFI to showcase 159 films from 86 countries in Goa from November 20

The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026, under the theme 'Stories Without Borders', celebrating cinema's ability to transcend geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries. The curtain-raiser press conference for the festival was held on Friday, announcing a diverse line-up of international and Indian films. This year's edition will showcase 159 films from 86 countries, selected from approximately 1,400 submissions.

Polish filmmaker Pawe? Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' will be the opening film. Pawlikowski, known for acclaimed works such as 'Ida' and 'Cold War', is an Academy Award-winning filmmaker. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' will open the Indian Panorama section.

The festival will feature three major competitions: the International Competition, Best Debut Feature Film Competition and ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. It will also present the Best Web Series (OTT) Award, recognising the growing influence of digital platforms.

The five-member jury for the International Competition will be chaired by Indian filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Addressing the press conference, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state was ready to welcome filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from across the world. He described IFFI as an important international platform for creative exchange and cultural interaction.

Festival Director Ashutosh Gowariker said the theme 'Stories Without Borders' was more than a slogan, guiding the festival's film selections and screenings. He noted that cinema had the power to connect audiences across geographical and cultural boundaries.

The festival aims to bring together filmmakers, actors, producers and critics, reaffirming cinema's universal ability to connect people through shared emotions and human experiences. (ANI)

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