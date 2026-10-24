Aamir Khan gets emotional at Singapore Film Festival, hints at 3 Idiots sequel

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan attended the Singapore Film Festival on October 22, where he received the Screen Icon Award from renowned Hong Kong-based film director Peter Chan Ho-sun. Later, the actor participated in a conversation moderated by Singaporean comedian Rishi Budhrani, sharing insights into his professional journey, personal life and lessons learned over the years.

During the conversation, Khan became emotional while reflecting on the weakest moment of his career. He spoke candidly about the personal sacrifices he made during his years of professional success, particularly the precious family moments he missed while being deeply immersed in his work.

Recalling his thoughts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan said that nearly 30 years of his life had passed in relentless dedication to his profession. He acknowledged that while intense commitment to work can be justified for a few years, sustaining it for decades can come at the cost of relationships.

"Your kids have grown up; they're adults now. So I felt a deep sense of loss," he shared, breaking down in tears.

The actor revealed that he has prioritised spending time with his family and friends over the past four years. He expressed gratitude that he realised the importance of balancing his personal and professional life at 56, rather than much later in life.

Khan also revisited a challenging phase early in his career. Following the massive success of his 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, he signed nine films within six months. However, he soon regretted the decision as several projects began to fail, earning him the label of a "one-film wonder."

Describing that period, he said he felt mentally and emotionally trapped, comparing his situation to sinking in quicksand, where every struggle seemed to make things worse.

The conversation also sparked excitement among fans when Khan hinted at a possible sequel to his 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The actor confirmed that Hirani is currently working on the script and is expected to narrate its final version to him in the coming weeks. While remaining cautious about revealing details, Khan said he was hopeful about the development, adding, "So, fingers crossed."

His remarks have renewed anticipation surrounding a potential continuation of the much-loved campus comedy. (Agencies)

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