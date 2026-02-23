‘All is being done in the name of their religion’: Javed Akhtar slams Taliban’s laws allowing domestic violence

Javed Akhtar has become one of the latest celebrities to condemn the Taliban after it formalised a new penal code that allegedly permits domestic violence, stating that it is not punishable unless the assault results in visible injury.

Taking to X on Feb 21, Akhtar said, ‘’barbaric Talibans shouldn’t be given any credibility or respectability by us’’ “Talibans have legalised wife beating but with out any bone fracture. If a wife goes to her parent place with out the husband’s permission , she will be jailed for three months . I beseech the Mufties and mullas Of India to condemn it unconditionally because it all is being done in the name of their religion” the screenwriter wrote. In another post, he wrote, “What ever may be the political expediency these uncouth barbaric Talibans shouldn’t be given any credibility or respectability by us . They are the scum of the world .” Before Akhtar, actress Swara Bhaskar and Gauahar Khan has slammed Taliban’s laws allegedly allowing domestic violence. Taking to X, she condemned the new law, calling it “Unf****ng-believable!!!!”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Swara wrote,’’Honestly among the worst specimens of the human race, relentlessly cruel and brutal, absolute monsters the Taliban. An insult to humanity and to the religion they claim to represent. Absolutely despicable.” Apart from Bhaskar, Gauahar Khan has also slammed, calling it “Disgusting.” Several reports have stated that the Taliban have legalised domestic violence and it will only be permissible if the assault doen’t leave visible marks on the women’s body or result in “broken bones”.

Article 32 highlights, as quoted in a report by the Georgetown Institute for Women, “If a husband strikes his wife with excessive beating resulting in fracture, injury, or the appearance of bruising on her body, and the wife proves her claim before the judge, the husband is deemed a criminal; the judge shall sentence him to fifteen days of imprisonment.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan pays visit to Salim Khan to check on his health